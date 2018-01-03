Contrasting Halyard Health (HYH) and Palomar Medical Technologies (PMTI)

Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) and Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:PMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halyard Health and Palomar Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halyard Health $1.59 billion 1.40 $39.80 million $1.19 39.94 Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -49.67

Halyard Health has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar Medical Technologies. Palomar Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halyard Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Halyard Health and Palomar Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halyard Health 0 2 3 0 2.60 Palomar Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halyard Health presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.43%. Given Halyard Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halyard Health is more favorable than Palomar Medical Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Halyard Health has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Halyard Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Halyard Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Halyard Health and Palomar Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halyard Health 3.52% 8.65% 4.69% Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Halyard Health beats Palomar Medical Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. The Company address healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids, while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. The Medical Devices segment’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional (or chronic) pain therapies, closed airway suction systems and enteral feeding tubes. The S&IP segment includes product offerings, such as sterilization wrap, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection, protective apparel and medical exam gloves.

About Palomar Medical Technologies

Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. (Palomar) is a researcher and developer of aesthetic light-based systems for hair removal and other cosmetic procedures, including both lasers and high powered lamps. The Company offers a range of products based on technologies that include, but are not limited to: hair removal; body sculpting, including laser-assisted liposuction; removal of vascular lesions, such as rosacea, spider veins, port wine stains and hemangiomas; wrinkle reduction; removal of leg veins; removal of benign pigmented lesions, such as age and sun spots, freckles and melasma; tattoo removal; acne treatment; skin resurfacing, pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) treatment; treatment of red pigmentation in hypertrophic and keloid scars; treatment of verrucae, skin tags and seborrheic keratosis; skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation; scars, and other skin treatments. In June 2013, Cynosure Inc announced the completion of its acquisition of Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

