CONMED (CNMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONMED has underperformed the broader industry in terms of price performance in the last year. Nevertheless, strength in General Surgery business on the back of strong performances by Advanced Surgical and Endoscopic Technologies buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about the favorable foreign exchange movements. Solid revenue guidance is indicative of brighter prospects. CONMED is also benefiting from the increasing trend of using minimally invasive techniques as a large percentage of the company’s products are designed for these procedures. On the flipside, declining sales from Orthopedic surgery is a concern. The company operates in a highly competitive environment, adding to our woes. Lower healthcare spending buoyed by the ongoing political conundrum in the U.S. healthcare space is a headwind. CONMED’s stock looks a little overvalued at the moment.”

Get CONMED alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of CONMED ( NASDAQ:CNMD ) traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,200. The firm has a market cap of $1,423.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CONMED has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 12,429 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $629,280.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,956.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke A. Pomilio sold 29,363 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,488,704.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,812 shares of company stock worth $2,654,756. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 89,078 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/conmed-cnmd-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. The Company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.