Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies -14.02% -94.21% -7.85% Brookfield Property Partners 11.89% 1.66% 0.70%

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $41.58 million 0.14 -$8.99 million ($1.58) -1.00 Brookfield Property Partners $5.19 billion 1.10 $660.00 million $0.23 96.52

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Property Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Comstock Holding Companies does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners pays out 513.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Comstock Holding Companies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had built and delivered more than 5,300 homes. The Company has built homes and apartment buildings in suburban communities, where it focuses on low density products. The Company’s apartment buildings are developed as rental properties to be held and operated for its own purposes, converted at some point to for-sale condominium units or sold on a merchant build basis. In March 7, 2012, Cascades II completed the sale of its Potomac Square Apartment project to an affiliate of CAPREIT Acquisition Corporation.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is a diversified global real estate company. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis. It operates through four segments: Core Office, Core Retail, Opportunistic and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, its Core Office segment consisted of interests in 142 office properties totaling 99 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its Core Retail segment consisted of interests in 127 regional malls and urban retail properties. As of December 31, 2016, its Opportunistic segment consisted of 107 office properties comprising approximately 29 million square feet of office space in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and Asia.

