Comparing Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) & Phoenix New Media (FENG)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE: TV) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Televisa SAB and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa SAB 0 3 3 0 2.50 Phoenix New Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grupo Televisa SAB currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa SAB $5.17 billion 2.14 $199.46 million $0.39 49.36 Phoenix New Media $208.11 million 2.34 $11.60 million $0.13 52.23

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Grupo Televisa SAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phoenix New Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa SAB 4.85% 5.16% 1.73% Phoenix New Media 4.32% 2.87% 1.99%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Televisa SAB has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Phoenix New Media does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats Phoenix New Media on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific. It exports its programs and formats to television networks around the world. It is also a Spanish-language magazine publisher. Its pay-television channels include three music, six movie, seven variety and entertainment channels and two sports channels. Its programs include telenovelas, newscasts, situation comedies, game shows, reality shows, children’s programs, comedy and variety programs, musical and cultural events, movies and educational programming. Its programming also includes broadcasts of special events and sports events in Mexico.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited is a media company providing content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and television channels in China. The Company enables consumers to access professional news and other information, and upload text and images (UGC) on the Internet and through their mobile devices. It also transmits its UGC and in-house produced content to television viewers primarily through Phoenix TV. In addition to professionally produced content, content from Phoenix TV and its in-house produced content, the Company allows its users to UGC to its Websites and mobile applications. It operates in two segments: net advertising services and paid services. It provides its content and services through channels, including ifeng.com channel, video channel and mobile channel, and also transmits its content to television viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. Together, these channels form a single converged platform providing integrated text, image and video content.

