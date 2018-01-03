Comparing Gerdau (GGB) and Dmc Global (BOOM)

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) and Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gerdau and Dmc Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dmc Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gerdau presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Dmc Global has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Gerdau’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gerdau is more favorable than Dmc Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Dmc Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Dmc Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gerdau and Dmc Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau -5.44% 3.74% 1.73% Dmc Global -10.69% -1.20% -0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Gerdau has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dmc Global has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dmc Global pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gerdau pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dmc Global pays out -6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dmc Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gerdau and Dmc Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $10.85 billion 0.62 -$828.79 million ($0.30) -13.13 Dmc Global $158.57 million 2.29 -$6.50 million ($1.33) -18.50

Dmc Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gerdau. Dmc Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerdau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gerdau beats Dmc Global on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Its segments are Brazil Operations, which includes operations of steel and iron ore in Brazil, except Special Steels, and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia; North America Operations, which includes all operations in North America, except those of Mexico and Special Steels; South America Operations, which includes operations in South America, except Brazil and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia, and Special Steel Operations, including special steel operations in Brazil, Spain, the United States and India. It supplies its customers a range of products, including iron ore semi-finished products.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc., formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities. The Company’s segments are NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is engaged in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment manufactures, markets and sells oilfield perforating equipment and explosives, including detonating cords, detonators, bi-directional boosters and shaped charges, and seismic related explosives and accessories. It owns explosive metalworking and metallic processes, and registered trademarks, including Detaclad, Detacouple, EFTEK, ETJ 2000 and NOBELCLAD.

