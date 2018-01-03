Community Health Systems (CYH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Community Health Systems (CYH) opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 100,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $396,649.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 226.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $14,946,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,761,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 963,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 488,336 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

