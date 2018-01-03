Commercial Metals (CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

