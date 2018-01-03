Commercial Metals (CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.26.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.
