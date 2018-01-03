Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,083,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $66,253.04, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2,782.56%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Dolan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $660,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Skala sold 126,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $9,222,897.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,144,482.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

