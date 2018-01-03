CIGNA Co. (CI) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in CIGNA during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 976 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on CIGNA from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CIGNA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

Shares of CIGNA Co. ( NYSE CI ) opened at $202.56 on Wednesday. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $133.52 and a 52 week high of $212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,071.78, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. CIGNA had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIGNA news, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.35, for a total transaction of $44,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Muney sold 15,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $3,081,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,936 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,204 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

