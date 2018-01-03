China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News articles about China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Petroleum & Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4759194093406 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. 119,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,950. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $88,829.95, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

