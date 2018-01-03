Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Major Shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone Buys 459,823 Shares

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone purchased 459,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,592,367.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Group L.P. Blackstone purchased 116,223 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,757.31.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN CQP) opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14,440.00, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.56). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5,731.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 202,450,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,834,629,000 after purchasing an additional 198,978,886 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CQP. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company operates through liquefaction and regasification operations at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL), it is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities (the Liquefaction Project) at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

