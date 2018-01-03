Cerus (CERS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

News coverage about Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cerus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.322632062402 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Cerus (CERS) opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 159.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cerus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

