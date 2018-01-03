Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (CPAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $14.10 in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares ( NYSE:CPAC ) traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,051.20, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five )’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five )’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/cementos-pacasmayo-s-a-a-american-depositary-shares-each-representing-five-cpac-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five )

Pacasmayo Cement Corp, formerly Cementos Pacasmayo SAA, is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of construction materials. The Company is active in the development of traditional and blended cement, ready-mix concrete, mortars, quicklime, concrete blocks, diatomite bricks and aggregates, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.