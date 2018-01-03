Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellular Biomedicine Group earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7113786544374 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ CBMG) traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 120,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,700. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.98, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.82.

In other Cellular Biomedicine Group news, SVP Andrew K. Chan bought 8,333 shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yihong Yao bought 4,167 shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $500,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China.

