Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.530039663495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $400.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115.

