Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.95 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert B. Uhler bought 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,163.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,201.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 220,755 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors.

