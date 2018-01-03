California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.28 Million Position in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of The GEO Group worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 288,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The GEO Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in The GEO Group by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 58,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Wheeler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $37,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE GEO) opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2,928.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.28 Million Position in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-5-28-million-position-in-the-geo-group-inc-geo.html.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.