California Resources (CRC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) is one of 219 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare California Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -10.23% N/A -3.96% California Resources Competitors -282.20% 25.29% 6.12%

This table compares California Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.55 billion $279.00 million -4.00 California Resources Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million 25.53

California Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25 California Resources Competitors 1428 7537 12316 258 2.53

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 33.30%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 18.76%. Given California Resources’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 6.63, meaning that its share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources rivals beat California Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). As of December 31, 2016, it drilled 42 development wells with 37 wells in the San Joaquin basin and five in the Los Angeles basin, which included over 30 steamflood and eight waterflood wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced 36 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BBoe), including approximately 20 BBoe in the San Joaquin basin, 11 BBoe in the Los Angeles basin, three BBoe in the Ventura basin and 10 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas in the Sacramento basin. Its operations included 135 fields with 8,837 gross active wellbores, as of December 31, 2016.

