Burlington Stores (BURL) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.03

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.03 and last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 518100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $109.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8,396.54, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 374.86% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $228,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,259.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,706 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

