Bunzl (BZLFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

