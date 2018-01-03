Buckle Inc (BKE) Position Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Buckle worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,416,000 after buying an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $31,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $65,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $138,925. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,159.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.12 million. Buckle had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 467 retail stores in 44 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear.

