Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEP. GMP Securities restated a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP ) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. 60,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6,300.00, a PE ratio of -289.08 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,558.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 9,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 178,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 57,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

