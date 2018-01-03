Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (SON) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Barclays lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Vicki B. Arthur sold 727 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $38,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 5,645 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $295,741.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,237.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,132,000 after buying an additional 349,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,695,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,346,000 after buying an additional 251,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products (SON) traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,282.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (SON) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/brokerages-expect-sonoco-products-co-son-to-announce-0-73-earnings-per-share.html.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.