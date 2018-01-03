Brokerages Expect California Resources Corp (CRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.20 Million

Brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to post $544.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $545.40 million. California Resources posted sales of $452.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $544.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on California Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in California Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Restructuring Capital Associates LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 39.5% in the third quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 1,730,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 490,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,650. California Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.78. The stock has a market cap of $833.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.53.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

