Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,488,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,563,000 after buying an additional 7,020,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,098,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,990.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,634,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,536 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42,071.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,331,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,454,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,541,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,864 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Vetr raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.92 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.42.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 156,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $9,922,601.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 584,373 shares in the company, valued at $37,031,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE BMY) opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $100,296.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 61.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-shares-bought-by-foundry-partners-llc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.