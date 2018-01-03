BR-MUNIYLD FD I (MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BR-MUNIYLD FD I (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BR-MUNIYLD FD I has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BR-MUNIYLD FD I (NYSE:MYD) traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 113,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,300. BR-MUNIYLD FD I has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

In related news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR-MUNIYLD FD I Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

