BofI (BOFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BofI in a report on Thursday, October 26th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BofI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get BofI alerts:

Shares of BofI (NASDAQ BOFI) traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 83,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BofI has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,910.00, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. BofI had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $93.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that BofI will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 18,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $508,047.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $202,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOFI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in BofI by 54.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BofI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,652,000 after buying an additional 122,322 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in BofI by 15.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 718,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BofI by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 152,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BofI by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,147,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/bofi-bofi-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.