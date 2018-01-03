B&M European Value Retail (BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Deutsche Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 435 ($5.82) to GBX 450 ($6.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.48) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 380 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.28) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Investec lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.82) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 409.71 ($5.48).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON BME) traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 417.70 ($5.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 424.20 ($5.67). The stock has a market cap of $4,170.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,784.67.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, Director Gary Gordon Cope sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 0.65 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,476.40).

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/bm-european-value-retail-bme-price-target-raised-to-gbx-450-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.