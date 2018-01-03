Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ: BUFF):

12/28/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at Delafield Hambrecht from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 1,120,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.05 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 86.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $103,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $623,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

