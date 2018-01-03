BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE BYM) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 144,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,645. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

