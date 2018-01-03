BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 141,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,250. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity securities of the United States and foreign issuers.

