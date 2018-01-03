Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Sunday, October 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/biosig-technologies-bsgm-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Shares of BioSig Technologies ( OTCMKTS BSGM ) traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 19,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,679. The stock has a market cap of $41.31, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.69. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.