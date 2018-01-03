BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Sunday, October 1st.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System.
