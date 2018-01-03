Biogen Inc (BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos Purchases 780 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michel Vounatsos also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ BIIB) opened at $334.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70,670.00, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $348.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $358.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $319.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

