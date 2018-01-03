Bel Fuse (BELFA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bel Fuse earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.0663744865416 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) remained flat at $$21.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $262.54, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.81. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $126.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $73,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $369,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $61,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/bel-fuse-belfa-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.