Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.78

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 616000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.
Several research firms have commented on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.
In related news, EVP Ross D. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Isabella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,718,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,069,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,505,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,424,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,873,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after acquiring an additional 176,659 shares during the period.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.