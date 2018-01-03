Beacon Financial Group Has $1.64 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $129,000. WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE GD) traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,300. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $172.43 and a 1 year high of $214.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.24.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 78,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $15,903,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 34,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $7,037,224.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,074,841.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Beacon Financial Group Has $1.64 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/beacon-financial-group-has-1-64-million-holdings-in-general-dynamics-co-gd.html.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.