Bank of the Ozarks Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Bank of the Ozarks lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bank of the Ozarks’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 56,666 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $3,214,662.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,662.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,627,471.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

