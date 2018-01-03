Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 738,320 Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 738,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 77.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 119,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,732,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 188,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 157,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,490.00, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Sunoco Logistics Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

