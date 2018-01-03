Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of American Public Education worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $40,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $64,794. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.51, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

