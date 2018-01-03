Baldwin & Lyons (BWINB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.3204265628042 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baldwin & Lyons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ BWINB) opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Baldwin & Lyons has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $360.11, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Baldwin & Lyons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.46%.

Baldwin & Lyons Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc is a specialty property-casualty insurer providing liability coverage for large and medium-sized trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. Through its divisions and subsidiaries, the Company engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance, including a limited assumption of risks as a reinsurer of other companies.

