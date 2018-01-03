AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). AZZ had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZZ (AZZ) opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,326.62, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.55.

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZZ from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

