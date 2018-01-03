Axa Sells 19,401 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Axa trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Needelman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Needelman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $63,380.00, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Sells 19,401 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/axa-sells-19401-shares-of-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.