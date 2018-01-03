Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Langenberg & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share ( AVDL ) traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,350. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $352.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Stapleton sold 254,265 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,377,377.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,411.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Stapleton bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $1,213,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 2,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

