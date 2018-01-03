AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.39. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (down previously from $725.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $710.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $583.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $717.24.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $10.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 78.83% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 592,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,317,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AutoZone by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.09, for a total value of $1,511,643.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 24,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.79, for a total value of $17,201,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,973 shares of company stock worth $56,444,486. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AutoZone Company Profile
Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.
