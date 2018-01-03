Autohome (ATHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Autohome (ATHM) traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 2,388,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,150. Autohome has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $8,270.00, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Autohome by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

