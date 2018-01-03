AT&T (T) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

T has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nomura cut their target price on AT&T to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised AT&T from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.58 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.23%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,431,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,808,000 after buying an additional 1,869,070 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 472,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,877,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,939,000 after buying an additional 423,130 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 4,217,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,181,000 after buying an additional 360,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

