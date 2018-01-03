Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,300. The company has a market cap of $1,470.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $68.70.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.29 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $13,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $6,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/atlas-air-worldwide-holdings-inc-aaww-ceo-william-j-flynn-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.