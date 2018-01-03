Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath Sells 32,000 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Saturday, December 29th, John Mcgrath sold 32,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.27. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.05). analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 225,367 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,115,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 845,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra-cfo-john-mcgrath-sells-32000-shares.html.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.