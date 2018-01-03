Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath Sells 32,000 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
John Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.27. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 225,367 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,115,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 845,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.
