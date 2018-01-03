Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRA. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.78, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.05). equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 2,200 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $33,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Mcgrath sold 32,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,572. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,115,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 845,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/atara-biotherapeutics-atra-lifted-to-neutral-at-citigroup.html.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.