Apple (AAPL) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $162.00 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Instinet cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $891,420.00, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Apple has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $177.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 21.09%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,654,121.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,594.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo H. Cue sold 65,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $11,215,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,159 shares of company stock worth $29,156,485. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Apple by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

